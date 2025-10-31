Unternehmensverzeichnis
Capita
Capita Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Das mittlere Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Capita beläuft sich auf £92.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capitas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Capita
Solution Architect
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£92.8K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
£84.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£8.4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Capita in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £101,949. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capita für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in United Kingdom beträgt £92,846.

