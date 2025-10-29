Unternehmensverzeichnis
California Institute of Technology
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

California Institute of Technology Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei California Institute of Technology beläuft sich auf $80K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für California Institute of Technologys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
California Institute of Technology
Data Scientist
Pasadena, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$80K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei California Institute of Technology?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Datenwissenschaftler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei California Institute of Technology in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $95,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei California Institute of Technology für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $80,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für California Institute of Technology gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Square
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen