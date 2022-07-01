Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bybit
Bybit Gehälter

Bybits Gehaltsbereich reicht von $29,850 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Vertrieb in Malaysia am unteren Ende bis $131,829 für einen Business-Analyst in Singapore am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bybit. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Software-Ingenieur
Median $110K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Datenanalyst
Median $118K
Business-Analyst
$132K

Marketing
$73.9K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$50.2K
Produktdesigner
$111K
Produktmanager
$67.9K
Vertrieb
$29.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bybit is Business-Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bybit is $91,900.

