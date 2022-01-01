Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bungie Gehälter

Bungies Gehaltsbereich reicht von $108,455 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Cybersecurity Analyst am unteren Ende bis $285,420 für einen Marketing am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bungie. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $163K

Videospiel-Softwareentwickler

Personalwesen
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Produktmanager
$249K
Personalvermittler
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Technischer Programmmanager
$143K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Bungie ist Marketing at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $285,420. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bungie beträgt $186,930.

