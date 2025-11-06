Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bucketplace
Bucketplace Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Seoul Capital Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Seoul Capital Area bei Bucketplace beläuft sich auf ₩97.59M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bucketplaces Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bucketplace
Software Engineer
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Gesamt pro Jahr
₩97.59M
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
₩92.94M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩4.65M
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Bucketplace in Seoul Capital Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₩144,498,817. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bucketplace für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Seoul Capital Area beträgt ₩101,044,529.

Weitere Ressourcen