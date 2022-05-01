Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bright Health
Bright Health Gehälter

Bright Healths Gehaltsbereich reicht von $127,160 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $249,240 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bright Health. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Produktmanager
$249K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $127K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$216K

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Bright Health ist Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $249,240. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bright Health beträgt $216,075.

