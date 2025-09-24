Unternehmensverzeichnis
Brevo
Brevo Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Brevo beläuft sich auf ₹2.1M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Brevos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Brevo
Software Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.1M
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
₹2.1M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Brevo?

₹13.98M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Brevo in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,024,769. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Brevo für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹2,231,961.

