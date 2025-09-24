Unternehmensverzeichnis
Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Bosch Global beträgt $192K pro year für SL1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $192K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG16
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
Senior Manager
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
Vice President
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Engineering-Manager at Bosch Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Software-Engineering-Manager role in United States is $206,000.

Weitere Ressourcen