Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Bosch Global beträgt $192K pro year für SL1. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $192K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG16
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
