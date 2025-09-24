Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Bosch Global reicht von €67.6K pro year für EG12 bis €76.8K pro year für SL4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €88.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG12
(Einstiegslevel)
€67.6K
€65.1K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.7K
€69.1K
€0
€8.6K
EG14
€83.7K
€80.9K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
Senior SWE
€90.5K
€89.3K
€0
€1.2K
€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Qualitätssicherungs-Softwareentwickler (QS)

Dateningenieur

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

Systemingenieur

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Software-Ingenieur di Bosch Global in Germany berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan €118,002. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Bosch Global untuk peranan Software-Ingenieur in Germany ialah €87,026.

Weitere Ressourcen