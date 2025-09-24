Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Bosch Global reicht von €67.6K pro year für EG12 bis €76.8K pro year für SL4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €88.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG12
€67.6K
€65.1K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.7K
€69.1K
€0
€8.6K
EG14
€83.7K
€80.9K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
€90.5K
€89.3K
€0
€1.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
