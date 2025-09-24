Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf €72.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an.

Median-Paket
company icon
Bosch Global
SAP Security
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€72.8K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
€72.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
7 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersicherheitsanalyst at Bosch Global sits at a yearly total compensation of €76,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Cybersicherheitsanalyst role is €72,835.

