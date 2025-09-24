Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Bosch Global Produktmanager Gehälter

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Germany bei Bosch Global reicht von €100K pro year für EG15 bis €94.7K pro year für EG16. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €107K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG12
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG13
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG14
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
EG15
€100K
€95.4K
€0
€4.7K
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

€142K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Bosch Global in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €132,044. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bosch Global für die Position Produktmanager in Germany beträgt €102,543.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Bosch Global gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen