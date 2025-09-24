Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Bosch Global Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf $108K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bosch Global
Senior Design Engineer
Charlotte, NC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$108K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktdesigner Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktdesigner at Bosch Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the Produktdesigner role in United States is $108,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Bosch Global gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Netrix
  • Huawei
  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • Cradlepoint
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen