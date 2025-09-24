Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global Informationstechnologe (IT) Gehälter

Das mittlere Informationstechnologe (IT)-Vergütungspaket bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf €88.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bosch Global
Software Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
€88.3K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
€88.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Bosch Global의 Informationstechnologe (IT)에 대해 보고된 최고 급여 패키지는 연간 총 보상 €125,067입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Bosch Global의 Informationstechnologe (IT) 직무에 대해 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 €88,332입니다.

