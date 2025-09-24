Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global
Bosch Global Personalwesen Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalwesen-Vergütungspaket in India bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf ₹605K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bosch Global
Human Resources
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹605K
Stufe
Management Apprenctice
Grundgehalt
₹605K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

₹13.98M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalwesen bei Bosch Global in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,018,030. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bosch Global für die Position Personalwesen in India beträgt ₹605,173.

Weitere Ressourcen