Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in India bei Bosch Global beträgt ₹2.41M pro year für EG14. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.58M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
EG12
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG13
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG14
₹2.41M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹70.5K
EG15
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
