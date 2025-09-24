Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bosch Global Datenanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenanalyst-Vergütungspaket in Singapore bei Bosch Global beläuft sich auf SGD 81.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bosch Globals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
Gesamt pro Jahr
SGD 81.3K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
SGD 71.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 10.2K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bosch Global?

SGD 210K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenanalyst bei Bosch Global in Singapore liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SGD 83,695. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bosch Global für die Position Datenanalyst in Singapore beträgt SGD 81,314.

Weitere Ressourcen