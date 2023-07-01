Unternehmensverzeichnis
boostr
boostr Gehälter

boostrs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $54,725 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $292,740 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von boostr. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/4/2025

$160K

Produktmanager
$293K
Software-Ingenieur
$54.7K
Lösungsarchitekt
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei boostr ist Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $292,740. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei boostr beträgt $187,060.

Weitere Ressourcen