Unternehmensverzeichnis
Boom! By Cindy Joseph
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Verwaltungsassistent

  • Alle Verwaltungsassistent-Gehälter

Boom! By Cindy Joseph Verwaltungsassistent Gehälter

Die durchschnittliche Verwaltungsassistent-Gesamtvergütung in Pakistan bei Boom! By Cindy Joseph reicht von PKR 3.43M bis PKR 4.87M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Boom! By Cindy Josephs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$13.8K - $16.4K
Pakistan
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$12.2K$13.8K$16.4K$17.3K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne

Wir brauchen nur noch 3 weitere Verwaltungsassistent Einträges bei Boom! By Cindy Joseph um freizuschalten!

Lade deine Freunde und Community ein, ihre Gehälter anonym in unter 60 Sekunden hinzuzufügen. Mehr Daten bedeuten bessere Einblicke für Jobsuchende wie dich und unsere Community!

💰 Alle anzeigen Gehälter

💪 Beitragen Dein Gehalt


Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Boom! By Cindy Joseph?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Verwaltungsassistent Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Verwaltungsassistent bei Boom! By Cindy Joseph in Pakistan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PKR 4,869,451. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Boom! By Cindy Joseph für die Position Verwaltungsassistent in Pakistan beträgt PKR 3,429,787.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Boom! By Cindy Joseph gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/boom-by-cindy-joseph/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.