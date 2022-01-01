BlueVine Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
BlueVines Gehaltsbereich reicht von $100,890 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenanalyst am unteren Ende bis $270,000 für einen Geschäftsentwicklung am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von BlueVine. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/18/2025

Geschäftsentwicklung
Median $270K
Datenanalyst
$101K
Finanzanalyst
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Partnermanager
$259K
Produktdesigner
Median $151K
Produktmanager
$199K
Software-Ingenieur
$141K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$264K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei BlueVine ist Geschäftsentwicklung mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $270,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei BlueVine beträgt $151,000.

