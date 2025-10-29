Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Bloomreach reicht von ₹4.68M pro year für Software Engineer bis ₹6.13M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.18M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bloomreachs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹4.68M
₹4.18M
₹369K
₹128K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.13M
₹4.93M
₹831K
₹363K
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen