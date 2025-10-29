Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bloomreach
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Bloomreach Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Bloomreach reicht von ₹4.68M pro year für Software Engineer bis ₹6.13M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.18M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bloomreachs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹4.68M
₹4.18M
₹369K
₹128K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.13M
₹4.93M
₹831K
₹363K
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bloomreach?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Bloomreach in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹6,563,485. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bloomreach für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹4,396,615.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Bloomreach gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Synacor
  • Zeta
  • Speridian Technologies
  • Verifone
  • Arcesium
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen