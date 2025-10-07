Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bloomberg
Bloomberg Netzwerkingenieur Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Netzwerkingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Bloomberg reicht von $165K pro year für Software Engineer bis $242K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $190K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bloombergs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Vergütung hinzufügen
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$165K
$154K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$242K
$200K
$16.7K
$24.8K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Bloomberg unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Netzwerkingenieur bei Bloomberg in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $275,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bloomberg für die Position Netzwerkingenieur in New York City Area beträgt $180,500.

