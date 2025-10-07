Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Bloomberg reicht von $201K pro year für Software Engineer bis $312K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $270K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bloombergs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$201K
$170K
$59
$30.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$312K
$249K
$3.3K
$59.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Bloomberg unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)