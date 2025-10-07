Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bloomberg
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

  • New York City Area

Bloomberg Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Bloomberg reicht von $201K pro year für Software Engineer bis $312K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $270K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bloombergs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$201K
$170K
$59
$30.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$312K
$249K
$3.3K
$59.6K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Bloomberg unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Bloomberg in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $375,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bloomberg für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in New York City Area beträgt $269,000.

Weitere Ressourcen