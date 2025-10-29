Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere UX-Forscher-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Blink beläuft sich auf $130K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Blinks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Blink
UX Researcher
San Diego, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$130K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen UX-Forscher bei Blink in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $189,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blink für die Position UX-Forscher in United States beträgt $115,000.

