Blend360
Blend360 Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Blend360 beläuft sich auf ₹2.74M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Blend360s Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
Blend360
Senior Data Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.74M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹2.74M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Blend360?
+₹5.03M
+₹7.72M
+₹1.73M
+₹3.03M
+₹1.91M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Blend360 in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,879,019. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blend360 für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹2,741,120.

Weitere Ressourcen