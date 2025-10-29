Unternehmensverzeichnis
Blend360 Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in India bei Blend360 beläuft sich auf ₹1.88M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Blend360s Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Blend360
Data Scientist
Hyderabad, TS, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.88M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
₹1.88M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Blend360?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Blend360 in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,582,862. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blend360 für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in India beträgt ₹1,876,944.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

