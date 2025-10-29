Unternehmensverzeichnis
Blend360
Das mittlere Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Blend360 beläuft sich auf $100K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Blend360s Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Blend360
Senior Data Analyst
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$100K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensanalyst bei Blend360 in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $115,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blend360 für die Position Unternehmensanalyst in United States beträgt $100,000.

