Unternehmensverzeichnis
Blackline Safety
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Blackline Safety mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Website
    2004
    Gründungsjahr
    481
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $50M-$100M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Blackline Safety gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen