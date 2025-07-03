Unternehmensverzeichnis
Blacklane
Blacklane Gehälter

Blacklanes Gehaltsbereich reicht von $40,542 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Programmmanager in Germany am unteren Ende bis $153,263 für einen Marketing-Operations in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Blacklane. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $87.9K
Manager für Geschäftsabläufe
$64.4K
Datenanalyst
$73K

Marketing-Operations
$153K
Produktmanager
$105K
Programmmanager
$40.5K
FAQ

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Blacklane — Marketing-Operations at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $153,263. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Blacklane составляет $80,442.

