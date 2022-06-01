Unternehmensverzeichnis
BJC HealthCare
BJC HealthCare Gehälter

BJC HealthCare's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $79,600 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Lösungsarchitekt am unteren Ende bis $125,625 für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von BJC HealthCare. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$97.5K
Datenanalyst
$98.9K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$126K

Lösungsarchitekt
$79.6K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei BJC HealthCare gemeldet wurde, ist Cybersicherheitsanalyst at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $125,625. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei BJC HealthCare gemeldet wurde, beträgt $98,210.

Andere Ressourcen