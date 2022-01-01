Unternehmensverzeichnis
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Gehälter

Birlasofts Gehaltsbereich reicht von $1,438 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalwesen am unteren Ende bis $165,825 für einen Technischer Programmmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Birlasoft. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $7K
Lösungsarchitekt
Median $160K
Business-Analyst
$20.5K

Datenwissenschaftler
$15.1K
Personalwesen
$1.4K
Unternehmensberater
$15.4K
Produktdesigner
$11.8K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$160K
Technischer Programmmanager
$166K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Birlasoft ist Technischer Programmmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $165,825. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Birlasoft beträgt $15,374.

