BharatPe
BharatPe Gehälter

BharatPes Gehaltsbereich reicht von $27,528 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $136,774 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von BharatPe. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $27.5K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Produktmanager
Median $50K
Produktdesigner
$85.5K

Projektmanager
$46.8K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$137K
Lösungsarchitekt
$94.4K
FAQ

