Betterment
Betterment Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Betterment beläuft sich auf $126K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Betterments Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/21/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Betterment
Product Designer
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$126K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Betterment?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Betterment in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $156,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Betterment für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $120,000.

