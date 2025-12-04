Unternehmensverzeichnis
Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Maschinenbauingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Berkshire Grey beläuft sich auf $150K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Berkshire Greys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Berkshire Grey
Mechanical Engineer
Boston, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$150K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Berkshire Grey?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Berkshire Grey in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $186,570. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Berkshire Grey für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in United States beträgt $150,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

