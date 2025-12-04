Unternehmensverzeichnis
Berkadia
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Finanzanalyst

  • Alle Finanzanalyst-Gehälter

Berkadia Finanzanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in India bei Berkadia beläuft sich auf ₹850K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Berkadias Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/4/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Berkadia
Senior Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
$9.7K
Stufe
2
Grundgehalt
$9.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Berkadia?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Finanzanalyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei Berkadia in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹955,871. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Berkadia für die Position Finanzanalyst in India beträgt ₹849,757.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Berkadia gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Princeton Property Management
  • Cadre
  • Vanguard
  • EAB
  • Advantis Global
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/berkadia/salaries/financial-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.