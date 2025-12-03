Unternehmensverzeichnis
BenchSci
BenchSci Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei BenchSci beläuft sich auf CA$153K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für BenchScis Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
BenchSci
Product Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
$110K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$9.5K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei BenchSci?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei BenchSci unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei BenchSci in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$187,887. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei BenchSci für die Position Produktmanager in Canada beträgt CA$138,724.

Weitere Ressourcen

