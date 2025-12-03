Unternehmensverzeichnis
Benchling
Benchling Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Benchling reicht von $198K pro year für L1 bis $483K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $315K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Benchlings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
L1(Einstiegslevel)
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
L2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
L3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
L4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Benchling unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Benchling in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $482,658. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Benchling für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $301,901.

