Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Benchling reicht von $198K pro year für L1 bis $483K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $315K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Benchlings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Benchling unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchling/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.