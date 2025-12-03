Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Bench Accounting beläuft sich auf CA$106K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bench Accountings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Designer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
$76.5K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$76.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bench Accounting?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Bench Accounting in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$125,065. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bench Accounting für die Position Produktdesigner in Canada beträgt CA$105,826.

Weitere Ressourcen

