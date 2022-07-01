BEN Gehälter

Unternehmensverzeichnis
BEN's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $109,450 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Data Scientist am unteren Ende bis $224,400 für einen Data Science Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von BEN. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Datenanalyst
$115K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Data Scientist
$109K

FAQ

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BEN คือ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $224,400 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ BEN คือ $115,420

Andere Ressourcen