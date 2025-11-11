Das mittlere Frontend Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area bei Bell Integrator beläuft sich auf RUB 1.91M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bell Integrators Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/11/2025
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***