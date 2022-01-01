Unternehmensverzeichnis
BECU
BECU Gehälter

BECU's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $61,353 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Kundenservice am unteren Ende bis $160,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von BECU. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $160K
Business Analyst
$89.8K
Kundenservice
$61.4K

Kundenservice-Betrieb
$98.2K
Projektmanager
$123K
Recruiter
$104K
FAQ

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei BECU gemeldet wurde, ist Software-Ingenieur mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $160,000. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei BECU gemeldet wurde, beträgt $101,357.

Andere Ressourcen