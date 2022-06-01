Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bechtle
Bechtle Gehälter

Bechtle's Gehaltsbereich reicht von $45,097 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Regelungstechniker am unteren Ende bis $182,910 für einen Lösungsarchitekt am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bechtle. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $88.5K

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Regelungstechniker
$45.1K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$70.8K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Marketing
$146K
Vertriebsunterstützung
$69K
Lösungsarchitekt
$183K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bechtle is Lösungsarchitekt at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bechtle is $79,681.

