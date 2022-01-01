Unternehmensverzeichnis
Basis Technologies
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Basis Technologies Gehälter

Basis Technologiess Gehaltsbereich reicht von $70,853 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing am unteren Ende bis $242,661 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Basis Technologies. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
Median $96K
Datenanalyst
$95.9K
Datenwissenschaftler
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Marketing
$70.9K
Produktmanager
$243K
Personalvermittler
$88.4K
Vertrieb
$209K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$220K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Basis Technologies ist Produktmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $242,661. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Basis Technologies beträgt $95,938.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Basis Technologies gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen