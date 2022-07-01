Unternehmensverzeichnis
Barbaricum
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Barbaricum Gehälter

Barbaricums Gehaltsbereich reicht von $99,500 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenanalyst am unteren Ende bis $115,575 für einen Datenwissenschaftler am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Barbaricum. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Unternehmensanalyst
$101K
Datenanalyst
$99.5K
Datenwissenschaftler
$116K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Software-Ingenieur
$111K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Barbaricum ist Datenwissenschaftler at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $115,575. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Barbaricum beträgt $105,651.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Barbaricum gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen