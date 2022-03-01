Unternehmensverzeichnis
Banner Health
Banner Health Gehälter

Banner Healths Gehaltsbereich reicht von $63,700 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Verwaltungsassistent am unteren Ende bis $144,275 für einen Arzt am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Banner Health.

Produktdesigner
Median $90.5K
Verwaltungsassistent
$63.7K
Datenanalyst
$65.3K

Unternehmensberater
$101K
Arzt
$144K
Produktmanager
$105K
Software-Ingenieur
$68.6K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Banner Health ist Arzt at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $144,275. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Banner Health beträgt $90,480.

