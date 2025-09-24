Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bank of China
Bank of China Finanzanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Finanzanalyst-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Bank of China beläuft sich auf $73K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bank of Chinas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bank of China
Associate
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$73K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$73K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bank of China?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Finanzanalyst bei Bank of China in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $163,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bank of China für die Position Finanzanalyst in United States beträgt $73,000.

