AXS
AXS Gehälter

AXSs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $99,500 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Kundenservice am unteren Ende bis $198,990 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von AXS. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Produktmanager
Median $113K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $105K
Kundenservice
$99.5K

Datenanalyst
$119K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$199K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei AXS ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $198,990. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei AXS beträgt $113,000.

