Avetta Gehälter

Avettas Gehaltsbereich reicht von $100,284 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Projektmanager am unteren Ende bis $402,000 für einen Data-Science-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Avetta. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $132K
Data-Science-Manager
$402K
Produktmanager
$137K

Projektmanager
$100K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Avetta ist Data-Science-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $402,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Avetta beträgt $134,600.

