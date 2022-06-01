Unternehmensverzeichnis
Avaya
Avaya Gehälter

Avayas Gehaltsbereich reicht von $21,134 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Technischer Redakteur am unteren Ende bis $218,900 für einen Vertrieb am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Avaya. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $21.8K
Finanzanalyst
$181K
Produktmanager
$112K

Projektmanager
$34.3K
Personalvermittler
$125K
Vertrieb
$219K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$149K
Lösungsarchitekt
$128K
Technischer Redakteur
$21.1K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Avaya ist Vertrieb at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,900. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Avaya beträgt $125,424.

