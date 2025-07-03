Unternehmensverzeichnis
Avantor
Avantor Gehälter

Avantors Gehaltsbereich reicht von $119,761 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Maschinenbauingenieur am unteren Ende bis $234,969 für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Avantor. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/26/2025

$160K

Vertrieb
Median $125K
Datenwissenschaftler
$201K
Marketing
$179K

Maschinenbauingenieur
$120K
Produktmanager
$151K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$235K
Software-Ingenieur
$201K
FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Avantor on Cybersicherheitsanalyst at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $234,969. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Avantor keskmine aastane kogutasu on $179,100.

