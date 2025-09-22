Unternehmensverzeichnis
Australian Government
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

Australian Government Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Australia bei Australian Government beläuft sich auf A$139K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Australian Governments Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Australian Government
Data Scientist
Canberra, CT, Australia
Gesamt pro Jahr
A$139K
Stufe
Senior Data Scientist
Grundgehalt
A$139K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
6 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Australian Government?

A$249K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Australian Government in Australia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von A$154,541. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Australian Government für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Australia beträgt A$87,363.

